8% of Telangana Budget allocated to education: CM

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said the nation’s future is shaped in classrooms, and in line with this vision, the state government is giving top priority to education.
In a statement on the eve of Teachers’ Day, he noted that within a year of assuming office, the government recruited over 10,000 schoolteachers, 1,265 junior lecturers and other staff, while also resolving long-pending promotion issues of nearly 20,000 teachers. He said over 46,000 transfers were completed transparently, boosting morale among educators, and 1.13 lakh teachers received training to improve classroom quality.
The budgetary allocation for education has risen to Rs 23,108 crore in 2025-26, about 8% of the total state Budget. “New schools, timely supply of textbooks and uniforms and a strengthened midday meal scheme with enhanced diet and cosmetic charges have benefited over 7.6 lakh hostel students,” he said.
The government has launched Young India Residential Schools in every Assembly constituency, upgraded 120 KGBVs to Intermediate level, and taken up modernisation of 65 ITIs with Tata Technologies. Universities, neglected for years, are being revived with new vice-chancellors, alongside the establishment of Telangana’s first women’s university, he added.
State award for 49 teachers
As many as 49 educators will be honoured with the State Award on Teachers’ Day. According to officials, these teachers will be bestowed with this award for inducing various methods and also for helping the students improve. Ch Shankar, head master of Mugpal ZPHS in Nizamabad, A Bhanu Prakash, School Assistant (Telugu) at Lalgadi Malakpet ZPHS in Medchal-Malkajgiri district and K Thirupathi, School Assistant (English) at Ghanapur ZPHS, will be among those conferred awards at Shilpakala Vedika on Friday.