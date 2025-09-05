8% of Telangana Budget allocated to education: CM

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said the nation’s future is shaped in classrooms, and in line with this vision, the state government is giving top priority to education.

In a statement on the eve of Teachers’ Day, he noted that within a year of assuming office, the government recruited over 10,000 schoolteachers, 1,265 junior lecturers and other staff, while also resolving long-pending promotion issues of nearly 20,000 teachers. He said over 46,000 transfers were completed transparently, boosting morale among educators, and 1.13 lakh teachers received training to improve classroom quality.

The budgetary allocation for education has risen to Rs 23,108 crore in 2025-26, about 8% of the total state Budget. “New schools, timely supply of textbooks and uniforms and a strengthened midday meal scheme with enhanced diet and cosmetic charges have benefited over 7.6 lakh hostel students,” he said.