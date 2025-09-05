CM Revanth Reddy hands over relief to flood victims

Praises officials for low death toll in floods

Revanth arrived by helicopter at Yarraphad and later visited Lingampet Kurudu Bridge, Budigida and the GR Colony in Kamareddy town, where officials said Rs 11,500 each had been distributed to 100 families as an interim measure.

Revanth stated that Kamareddy had witnessed unprecedented rainfall, with flooding not seen in a hundred years. He credited coordination between public representatives and officials for reducing loss of life. In-charge minister D Anasuya alias Seethakka, government adviser Mohammed Ali Shabbir, MPs, MLAs and officials from Irrigation, Revenue, Police and Panchayat Raj departments worked together in relief operations, he said.

The chief minister directed the district collector and officials to find lasting measures to prevent future damage. Revanth said damaged roads and bridges would be restored swiftly.

In Lingampet mandal, he asked officials to prepare detailed estimates for a new bridge, exploring the feasibility of a bridge-cum-barrage or bridge-cum-check dam instead of temporary repairs. He also assured that sand deposited in agricultural fields would be cleared and crop damage compensated after assessment.

At a review meeting in the Integrated District Offices Complex, the chief minister asked Legislators and officials from the erstwhile Nizamabad district to prepare a comprehensive report on flood damage and long-term measures. He said that his government would not hesitate to spend on flood-related works and would also seek Union government support. Officials were told to complete repairs without delay and to remain vigilant.

Ministers Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Seethakka, PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, along with MLAs and corporation chairpersons from the district, attended the meeting.