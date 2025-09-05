Dpty CM Bhatti seeks Rs 5,018 crore from Centre for Telangana flood relief

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to declare the recent floods a national calamity, pointing out that the situation has affected not just Telangana but also neighbouring states.

He requested a special flood relief grant for Telangana and sought the Union government’s Inter Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) to assess damages.

Stating that the recent rains and floods had caused losses worth Rs 5,018.72 crore in Telangana alone, the deputy chief minister who was accompanied by Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao, asked Amit Shah to visit the affected districts.

During the meeting, Vikramarka said 22 deaths had been reported so far during the 2025 monsoon, while enumeration of losses to cattle, milch animals and houses was still under way. Large-scale damage was reported in Kamareddy, Medak and Nirmal districts.

Referring to last year’s floods in Khammam and adjoining areas, Vikramarka said the state had submitted detailed estimates of 11,713.49 crore but did not receive any allocation against this memorandum, except Rs 700 crore under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). He urged the Union government to release a total of Rs 16,732.21 crore, which includes both last year’s pending request and this year’s assessment.