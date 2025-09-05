Exempt Rs 30,000 crore educational loan from FRBM limits: Bhatti to Nirmala

HYDERABAD: Stating that it will be used entirely for developing human resources, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has asked Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to exempt from the FRBM limit a Rs 30,000 crore loan the state government proposes to obtain for education.

Of the proposed loan amount, Rs 21,000 crore will be used for constructing 105 new institutions, while Rs 9,000 crore will be invested in allied education facilities.

On Thursday, Vikramarka, along with Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao, met the Sitharaman at her North Block office in Delhi. He explained that the loan would be mobilised through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) and sought central support for the Young India Integrated Residential Schools (YIIRS) project.

He said the state plans to set up 105 technology-enabled residential campuses, each catering to 2,560 students from Classes 5 to 12. These schools would directly benefit 2.7 lakh students and indirectly support another four lakh students through neighbouring government schools.