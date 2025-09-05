Hyderabad aims to give old monuments new purpose

HYDERABAD: A dozen historical buildings and monuments in the city have been identified for conservation, adaptive reuse and site development. The Municipal Administration department has proposed preparing a vision for their new use — such as museums, cultural centres or public spaces — that balances community needs with heritage preservation.

Hyderabad, with its rich history and diverse heritage, has earlier witnessed successful adaptive reuse projects at Bansilalpet Stepwell, MJ Market and Falaknuma Palace, officials said, adding that the upcoming plan seeks to similarly transform underutilised structures into functional spaces.