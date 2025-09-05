Hyderabad homeowners spend an average of Rs 4.9 lakh on interiors: Report
HYDERABAD: Hyderabad’s home interiors market is poised for strong growth, with its value projected to reach $2.9 billion by 2030, according to Magicbricks’ latest report, ‘Beyond Walls: Trends & Projections in India’s Home Interiors Market’.
The report said homeowners in Hyderabad spend an average of Rs 4.9 lakh on interiors — lower than Delhi NCR (Rs 5.8 lakh) and Bengaluru (Rs 5.2 lakh). Well-designed interiors, it noted, can increase a property’s resale value by up to 70% and fetch rental premiums of up to 45%.
Demand is heavily concentrated in 2 and 3 BHK units, which account for 95% of the market. Mid-sized homes (750–2,000 sq. ft.) and properties priced between Rs 2 crore-Rs 5 crore dominate demand, together representing 49% of the market.
Spending trends show mid-to-premium budgets leading the market, with over 60% of homeowners investing between Rs 5 lakh-Rs 15 lakh on interiors. At higher budgets, demand shifts almost entirely towards Full Home Design (FHD), highlighting a growing appetite for customised, end-to-end solutions, the report said.
Bedrooms and kitchens dominate spending, with 40% of budgets allocated to bedrooms (Rs 1.7 lakh on average) and 31% to kitchens (Rs 1.5 lakh). Storage is a key focus: wardrobes and cabinets alone account for more than half of all interior expenditure. In kitchens, cabinets drive 66% of spending, while wardrobes make up 64% of bedroom costs, the report said.