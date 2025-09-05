School bus runs over 4-year-old

NALGONDA: A four-year-old girl from Thoragallu village, Kanagallu mandal, was mowed down by a school bus on Thursday.

According to police, the victim, Chintapally Yashwita, an LKG student of the Master Minds School in Nalgonda, was the last to get off the bus upon reaching school.

She was walking in front of the vehicle when the driver tried to drive off and ended up running her over and killing her at the spot. The police added that Yashwita had not attended school for the last 10 days due to fever.

Alleging that the girl’s death was due to the negligence of the school management, many student organisations staged a protest in front of the school and demanded strict action against the administration.