State BJP to celebrate GST Council’s dual tax decision

HYDERABAD: Hailing the GST Council’s decision to have a two slab system, BJP state president N Ramchander Rao on Thursday described it as a historic one.

Addressing the media at the party’s state headquarters, he said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has made history in taxation. The decision came from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as a gift just before Dasara and Deepavali for farmers, students and women in particular and the middle class in general.”

Lauding the decision to abolish the 12 per cent and 28 per cent slabs, he said that many essential items will now be moved to 5 per cent slab. “The GST rate on some other items has been reduced to zero,” he added.

He also praised the Modi government for introducing major reforms like “One Nation, One Election”, “One Nation, One Tax” and “One Nation, One Law”. In a show of gratitude for the GST reduction, the state unit of BJP has decided to organise a ‘Palabhishekam’ ceremony for PM Modi soon.

To a query on the possibility of suspended BRS leader K Kavitha joining the BJP, he said there is no place for corrupt leaders in the saffron party. Replying to another query on shortage of urea, he alleged that the Congress government in Telangana was creating an artificial shortage, while the Modi government is ensuring adequate distribution across the nation.