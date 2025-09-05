Super-fine mess of negligence: Coarse rice worth crores rots in state godowns

NALGONDA: Worm-infested rice bags, damp walls, and spoiled stocks — ration shops across Telangana have turned into dumping yards of negligence, leaving crores worth of rice unusable and cardholders fuming.

Since April, the state government has been supplying fine rice to ration cardholders. However, coarse rice left in shops earlier was not taken back for five months, leading to worm infestation.

The fine rice stock stored alongside it due to a lack of space also became contaminated. Recent rains further dampened village ration shops, causing bags of superfine rice to get wet and clump together. Despite this, the damaged rice is now being distributed to cardholders from September.

After the Congress came to power, superfine rice distribution began in April. Civil Supplies officials had promised to remove old stock but never acted, forcing dealers to store new rice alongside coarse rice.

While the April and May stock was cleared smoothly, the Centre later ordered a bulk release for June, July, and August. With many families collecting rations in urban areas during summer through portability, large quantities of rice piled up in Nalgonda district shops.

As distribution resumed, cardholders began receiving leftover and fresh stock together.