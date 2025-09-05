Telangana CM sets December 2027 deadline for completion of SLBC

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday directed the officials to immediately resume the long-pending Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) works, stressing that not even a single day’s delay will be tolerated.

Stating that the tunnel project is crucial not only for fluoride-affected Nalgonda but the entire state, he said it should be executed with high level of expertise and global technology standards.

Chairing a review meeting at his residence on Thursday, in the presence of Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, the chief Minister instructed officials to ensure foolproof safety measures and avoid mistakes committed in the past.

He also directed the officials to utilise the services of experienced Army engineers. Specialists from all the concerned agencies will be engaged until the project is completed, with works to continue on a war footing, he added.