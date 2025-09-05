Telangana CM sets December 2027 deadline for completion of SLBC

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday directed the officials to immediately resume the long-pending Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) works, stressing that not even a single day’s delay will be tolerated.
Stating that the tunnel project is crucial not only for fluoride-affected Nalgonda but the entire state, he said it should be executed with high level of expertise and global technology standards.
Chairing a review meeting at his residence on Thursday, in the presence of Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, the chief Minister instructed officials to ensure foolproof safety measures and avoid mistakes committed in the past.
He also directed the officials to utilise the services of experienced Army engineers. Specialists from all the concerned agencies will be engaged until the project is completed, with works to continue on a war footing, he added.
The chief minister said SLBC should become a model tunnel project for future works in India and abroad, even serving as a case study. He directed the chief secretary to convene a Cabinet meeting by September 15 to clear all necessary approvals and to immediately coordinate with the Forest, Energy, and Irrigation departments. Forest clearances, uninterrupted power supply, and expert services from Singareni will be ensured, he said.
Dream project
Calling SLBC a “dream project of Telangana people,” the chief minister announced that it will be completed and dedicated to the nation by December 9, 2027. He asked officials to prepare quarterly action plans to meet the deadline.
Revanth warned contractor JP Associates that not a single day’s delay will be tolerated. Works must proceed simultaneously from both inlet and outlet sides, with adequate manpower, machinery, and expertise deployed. The government has assured green channel funding for the project, he said.
Of the 44-km tunnel, 35 km has already been completed. The remaining 9 km will be executed with advanced global technology. Special Secretary Col Prakshit Mehra informed that the target is to excavate 178 metres per month, aiming to complete before January 2028. To enhance safety, a world-class heli-borne survey will be carried out through the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) to anticipate and mitigate risks during excavation.