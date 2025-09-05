'We're loyal to KCR, not Kavitha,' say former Jagruthi members

HYDERABAD: BRS leader and former Telangana Jagruthi functionary Mede Rajiv Sagar on Thursday accused former MLC K Kavitha of neglecting long-time Jagruthi workers despite utilising their services for nearly two decades.

Addressing a news conference at the Press Club in Hyderabad, Rajiv Sagar said that he and several others had worked for Telangana Jagruthi for 19 years under the leadership of former chief minister and BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao.

“We dedicated several years of life to Jagruthi, but Kavitha, who benefited most from our service, never even enquired if we had any personal or financial difficulties,” he lamented.

He further said they had distanced themselves from Kavitha ever since she began making critical comments against the BRS.

“We work only for KCR and the BRS,” he clarified.