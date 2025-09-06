Additional urea sales counters to be set up at Rythu Vedikas in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao on Friday directed officials to immediately set up additional urea sales counters at Rythu Vedikas.

The minister said that the government initiated special measures to ensure that fertilisers were easily accessible to farmers. “As the distribution system, already introduced in some places on an experimental basis, has yielded good results, it has been decided to expand the arrangement by establishing additional urea sales counters at Rythu Vedikas across the state,” he said.

He also appealed to farmers to purchase urea only as per their requirements and not to stock up in large quantities. The minister said that in areas where there were only one or two PACS per mandal, farmers should be served using Rythu Vedikas.

Stating that farmers were facing urea shortage during the ongoing Kharif season, he said that the state government has requested the Centre to supply two lakh tonnes within the next 20 days. “The Centre responded immediately and agreed to allocate the required quantity to Telangana through four import vessels arriving at various ports along the eastern coast,” he said.