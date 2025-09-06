CM Revanth hopes to emulate Kejriwal to usher in educational reforms

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday hoped to continue as CM for two more terms, just like Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, to usher in educational reforms. He also proposed to send government school teachers abroad to help them study the teaching practices in those countries.
Participating in the Teachers’ Day celebrations here, Revanth said: “Kejriwal served as Delhi chief minister for second and third terms too as he brought change to the education sector. Those reforms were implemented by the teachers effectively, helping students from poor communities.”
“I will not conceal anything. I’m also a bit selfish — if you (teachers) work hard and do well, I too will become CM a second and third time. I will not give up and I too will work hard along with you. I will be with you and I will not sleep at the farmhouse,” the chief minister told the teachers.
“I came from the Nallamalla forest. You too should remember the roots and visit your native village and meet your friends and relatives at least once every four months,” Revanth added.
The chief minister said that he was holding the education portfolio to bring changes in the sector, which was “ruined during the 10-year rule of BRS”.
“Some people expressed doubts over holding the education portfolio as it is always surrounded by controversies. But I have decided to take this responsibility to provide quality education,” he said.
Saying that countries like Singapore, South Korea, Germany, China and Japan achieved all-round development only because of education, Revanth said that government teachers would be sent to those countries annually to study their education systems.
“There are around 1.8 lakh teachers in the state. Initially, around 200 teachers will be sent to countries like Singapore and South Korea for this purpose,” he announced.
He recalled that orientation classes are currently being conducted at the MRCHRD Institute to help teachers hone their skills.
New education policy
Revanth also said that for the first time, an education commission was set up in the state to frame a new education policy for the benefit of students from the poorer sections of society.
He alleged that the previous government had promised to provide free KG-to-PG education to the poor but failed to fulfil it. “During the BRS regime, there were no teacher recruitments. But our government recruited 11,000 teachers within 55 days of forming the government in the state,” he said.
“After the people’s government assumed office, student enrolment went up by three lakhs. Currently, 24 lakh students are studying in 27,000 government schools,” he said and added that the number of students studying in around 10,000 private schools is 34 lakh.
Stating that Young India Residential Schools were established based on the world’s best models, he added that the Skills University was set up to provide skills to unemployed youth. “We have upgraded 65 ITIs to ATCs as a joint venture with the Tatas. Young India Sports University and Sports Academy are also being set up to enhance the prestige of the country, and to identify talent and turn them into the world’s best athletes,” he said.
The chief minister also had lunch with teachers. He called upon the teachers to have lunch along with students during mid-day meals.