CM Revanth hopes to emulate Kejriwal to usher in educational reforms

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday hoped to continue as CM for two more terms, just like Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, to usher in educational reforms. He also proposed to send government school teachers abroad to help them study the teaching practices in those countries.

Participating in the Teachers’ Day celebrations here, Revanth said: “Kejriwal served as Delhi chief minister for second and third terms too as he brought change to the education sector. Those reforms were implemented by the teachers effectively, helping students from poor communities.”

“I will not conceal anything. I’m also a bit selfish — if you (teachers) work hard and do well, I too will become CM a second and third time. I will not give up and I too will work hard along with you. I will be with you and I will not sleep at the farmhouse,” the chief minister told the teachers.

“I came from the Nallamalla forest. You too should remember the roots and visit your native village and meet your friends and relatives at least once every four months,” Revanth added.