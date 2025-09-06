CM Revanth should apologise for governance failure: KTR

HYDERABAD: Accusing the Congress government of losing people’s trust in just 21 months, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday demanded that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy apologise to the people of Telangana for failing to provide governance, and honestly admit that they were incapable of running the administration.

Rama Rao said widespread resentment had built up across Telangana, with citizens disillusioned by broken promises and lack of delivery. “Instead of focusing on governance, the chief minister is spending his time repeatedly uttering KCR’s name,” he alleged.

Addressing a meeting after welcoming leaders of other parties into the BRS at Erravalli, Rama Rao alleged that the Congress administration had neither honoured its promises nor continued the welfare and development schemes of the previous government, despite pushing the state deep into debt.

Earlier, several senior leaders and hundreds of grassroots workers from the Congress joined the BRS. Among those who joined the pink party were Yelamanchili Srinivas, vice-president of the MPTC Forum, former MPP Kotagiri Vallepalli Srinivas, former ZPTC Narla Ratna Kumar, PACS vice-chairman Botte Gajender, former sarpanches Padma Mogulaiah, Banja Gangaram, Kuralepu Nagesh and former co-option member Hakim.

Bypolls inevitable

Referring to the issue of MLA defections, Rama Rao recalled that the Supreme Court had issued clear directions on disqualification of defectors.

He said it was now inevitable that byelections would be held in the next six months.

Asserting that the Speaker’s inaction would not stop the process, he warned that the BRS was prepared to once again approach the Supreme Court if necessary.

“We will fight until justice is done and Pocharam Srinivas Reddy loses his Assembly membership. Banswada voters will ensure his defeat in the upcoming byelection,” he said.

He alleged that the Revanth Reddy government borrowed more than Rs 2.2 lakh crore in just 21 months.