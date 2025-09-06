Famed Balapur Ganesh Laddu auctioned for Rs 35 lakh in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The popular 'Balapur Ganesh Laddu' which attracts nation-wide attention was bought by Lingala Dasrath Goud from Karmanghat for Rs 35 lakh in an open auction on Saturday. This is the highest ever in the last 31 years. The auction amount was paid on the spot. The Samithi has been organising the auction since 1994.
Over the last three decades, the Balapur laddu has grown from a simple prasadam to a symbol of collective faith, with prices climbing exponentially every year. In 2024, K Shanker Reddy bought the laddu for Rs 30.01 lakh.
A new rule was implemented last year, wherein all participants must deposit an amount equivalent to the previous year's auction price. A total of seven persons registered this year by paying Rs 30.01 lakh in advance.
Till last year, the locals were given one year's time to pay the amount whereas only outsiders had to follow the advance deposit rule.
Though the laddu price could have gone upwards of Rs 40 lakh easily, the Balapur Ganesh Utsav Committee members cut the bidding early and announced the winner. The committee has been maintaining a maximum ceiling of Rs 3-5 lakh over the previous year's price for the laddu auction every year. If there is an abnormal rise in the auction by about Rs 10-20 lakh, the impact may be felt in the next year auction, as people may not be in a position to compete.
Over the last 4-5 years, it has been observed that after a Rs 2-4 lakh increase, the committee announces the winner's name quickly, without giving a chance to other bidders.
The auction of the laddu marks the beginning of a centralised Ganesh immersion procession from Balapur on the outskirts of Hyderabad.
The open auction was conducted in the presence of large local crowds and many people gathered on the rooftops of the multi-storeyed apartments. The bidding for the laddu was conducted at the Balapur temple at around 10.45 am and the exercise was completed in a span of less than 10 minutes.
Amid loud cheers of Ganpati Bappa Moriya by hundreds of devotees, the participants in the open auction bid for the laddu. The 21-kilogram laddu was neatly packed in two kilogram pure silver bowl covered with golden foil.
The BGUS members told TNIE that the auction amount would be spent oe temple and village development, and welfare activities mainly towards education sector. A few crore rupees has been spent on various developmental activities in the village.
The popularity of Laddu is increasing with each passing year. Believed to be sacred for the winner, Balapur Laddu has been the centre of attraction for the past three decades during Ganesh festivities.
There is a belief among the people that the sacred laddu brings good luck and prosperity to the bidder who win the auction.
Meanwhile, the Balapur Ganesh idol is being taken for immersion after the the auction and people are flocking onto roads to witness the procession through Hyderabad city roads. The procession covers a distance of 18 km to Hussainsagar where the immersion takes place at night time.