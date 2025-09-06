Famed Balapur Ganesh Laddu auctioned for Rs 35 lakh in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The popular 'Balapur Ganesh Laddu' which attracts nation-wide attention was bought by Lingala Dasrath Goud from Karmanghat for Rs 35 lakh in an open auction on Saturday. This is the highest ever in the last 31 years. The auction amount was paid on the spot. The Samithi has been organising the auction since 1994.

Over the last three decades, the Balapur laddu has grown from a simple prasadam to a symbol of collective faith, with prices climbing exponentially every year. In 2024, K Shanker Reddy bought the laddu for Rs 30.01 lakh.

A new rule was implemented last year, wherein all participants must deposit an amount equivalent to the previous year's auction price. A total of seven persons registered this year by paying Rs 30.01 lakh in advance.

Till last year, the locals were given one year's time to pay the amount whereas only outsiders had to follow the advance deposit rule.

Though the laddu price could have gone upwards of Rs 40 lakh easily, the Balapur Ganesh Utsav Committee members cut the bidding early and announced the winner. The committee has been maintaining a maximum ceiling of Rs 3-5 lakh over the previous year's price for the laddu auction every year. If there is an abnormal rise in the auction by about Rs 10-20 lakh, the impact may be felt in the next year auction, as people may not be in a position to compete.

Over the last 4-5 years, it has been observed that after a Rs 2-4 lakh increase, the committee announces the winner's name quickly, without giving a chance to other bidders.