Fearing Kavitha salvos, BRS leaders spend sleepless nights

HYDERABAD: Prominent BRS leaders are reportedly spending sleepless nights, unsure of what allegations K Kavitha, daughter of former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, may level against them.
Several leaders, who had earlier shared information and documents about questionable activities with Kavitha, are said to be on the edge, not knowing when or how she might expose them.
At a recent press conference, Kavitha revealed details of a deal involving a prominent construction company and certain BRS leaders. She claimed the group had jointly taken up ventures in Mokila and Shankarpalli. Kavitha also named MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy as one of the partners in the venture with the construction firm — information she said was passed on to her by Jangaon MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy. These revelations have now created trouble for both Srinivas Reddy and Rajeshwar Reddy.
Similarly, other leaders who had shared details with her about irregular projects during the BRS regime are worried about what she might disclose next.
Many are unsure if she will spare them or expose them.
Posting ‘BRS secrets’ on social media
Meanwhile, Kavitha’s personal social media handles, as well as those of Telangana Jagruthi, have been fully reactivated. Activists associated with them are actively posting “BRS secrets” and unpalatable reports about former ministers, sitting MLAs and former chairpersons of corporations.
One post alleged that a former minister was attempting to create rifts within the party, which quickly went viral. Another post targeted a former Rajya Sabha member, said to be Kavitha’s relative, alleging that he misappropriated Rs 120 crore in the allocation of tractors to gram panchayats. Yet another post claimed that a former minister from the department concerned had received a luxury car as a gift — sparking heated discussions in political circles.
Other social media accounts, reportedly linked to Kavitha, have also posted a series of “breaking news” teasers, promising further disclosures on Saturday against former corporation chairpersons and other leaders. As Kavitha’s camp grows increasingly aggressive, MLAs, MLCs, former ministers and ex-MPs within the BRS are growing anxious, worried that they could soon find themselves in her line of fire.