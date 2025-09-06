Fearing Kavitha salvos, BRS leaders spend sleepless nights

HYDERABAD: Prominent BRS leaders are reportedly spending sleepless nights, unsure of what allegations K Kavitha, daughter of former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, may level against them.

Several leaders, who had earlier shared information and documents about questionable activities with Kavitha, are said to be on the edge, not knowing when or how she might expose them.

At a recent press conference, Kavitha revealed details of a deal involving a prominent construction company and certain BRS leaders. She claimed the group had jointly taken up ventures in Mokila and Shankarpalli. Kavitha also named MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy as one of the partners in the venture with the construction firm — information she said was passed on to her by Jangaon MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy. These revelations have now created trouble for both Srinivas Reddy and Rajeshwar Reddy.

Similarly, other leaders who had shared details with her about irregular projects during the BRS regime are worried about what she might disclose next.

Many are unsure if she will spare them or expose them.