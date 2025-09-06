Next polls too under Revanth’s leadership: Telangana Congress chief

HYDERABAD: Stating that the Congress will contest the next Assembly elections under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Friday said that the former will continue to serve as the CM if MLAs desire so.

While asserting that his combination with the CM has been a successful one, Mahesh Goud added: “If MLAs want, Revanth will once again become the chief minister.”

During an informal interaction with the media here, the TPCC chief said that ministers, MLAs, MLCs, MPs and other Congress leaders have been working unitedly to develop the state.

On the controversy surrounding the recent comments of Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, the TPCC chief said that the party high command is looking into the matter. “There will be no compromise on enforcing discipline within the party. Discussions are underway with Rajagopal Reddy,” he clarified.