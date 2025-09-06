Telangana Dy CM Bhatti asks ISB students to help state compete with the world

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu on Friday said that Telangana Rising 2047 envisions a three-trillion-dollar economy and that the young state is racing ahead to achieve that goal.
Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the Motilal Oswal Executive Centre at the Indian School of Business (ISB) here, Vikramarka said that the young state would compete with the world and urged ISB students to contribute to its development.
“Our government is investing in the education sector in a way that was unimaginable in the past. By investing in education, we are laying the foundation for building the state,” he said.
The deputy chief minister said that the government was building Young India Integrated Residential Schools to provide world-class education free of cost. “Each of these schools is being built on 25 acres with Rs 200 crore funds. About 104 schools have already been initiated across the state,” he said.
Calling ISB students fortunate, he said classrooms in the premier business school were built with an investment of Rs 1.5 to Rs 2 crore each.
“On this Teachers’ Day, inaugurating such a grand educational facility at ISB is a great honour and a joyful occasion for me. I would like to express my gratitude to all my teachers who helped me reach this position,” he said.
“The inauguration of this centre marks the beginning of a new era of collaboration, under which the government, academia and industry strive together to shape India’s future,” Bhatti added.
Thanking the Motilal Oswal Foundation for “opening a door of learning”, he said that while “governments build roads, visionary philanthropy builds gateways of knowledge”.
Vikramarka, meanwhile, requested the ISB to design and implement a five-day special training programme for Telangana MLAs and MLCs.
ISB Dean Madan Pillutla, Prabhat Sinha, Deputy CM’s Special Secretary Krishna Bhaskar and others were present on the occasion.