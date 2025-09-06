Telangana Dy CM Bhatti asks ISB students to help state compete with the world

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu on Friday said that Telangana Rising 2047 envisions a three-trillion-dollar economy and that the young state is racing ahead to achieve that goal.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the Motilal Oswal Executive Centre at the Indian School of Business (ISB) here, Vikramarka said that the young state would compete with the world and urged ISB students to contribute to its development.

“Our government is investing in the education sector in a way that was unimaginable in the past. By investing in education, we are laying the foundation for building the state,” he said.

The deputy chief minister said that the government was building Young India Integrated Residential Schools to provide world-class education free of cost. “Each of these schools is being built on 25 acres with Rs 200 crore funds. About 104 schools have already been initiated across the state,” he said.