Uttam invites Danish firms to invest in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday tried to project Telangana as one of the most attractive global investment destinations during an interaction with Denmark’s new Ambassador to India, Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen.

When Ambassador Kristensen called on Uttam at his camp office in Kundanbagh, Hyderabad, the minister presented a broad picture of Telangana’s growth story, emphasising agriculture, IT, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy and food processing as areas of strength. He invited Danish companies to explore partnerships ranging from clean energy to the dairy sector, noting that Telangana’s policy framework, infrastructure and skilled workforce create an ideal climate for investors.

The minister, meanwhile, described Hyderabad as India’s “vaccine capital” as well as an emerging “Silicon Valley of the East.” He noted that the city is home to global pharmaceutical companies, supplying medicines and vaccines to more than 120 countries.

Alternative to Bengaluru

Ambassador Kristensen explained Denmark’s “Impact Fund,” backed by major pension funds and the government’s AAA rating, which channels billions into clean energy, agriculture, water and healthcare projects worldwide. “India, and Telangana in particular, are already among the largest recipients of this fund,” he revealed.

Kristensen noted that Telangana was emerging as a preferred alternative to Bengaluru, with Danish firms increasingly choosing Hyderabad for their global capability centres.