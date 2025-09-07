Agriculture Minister says Khammam–Devarapalli NH will be game changer for Telangana’s road network

KHAMMAM: Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao on Saturday said that the Khammam–Devarapalli National Highway will be a game changer in Telangana’s road network, connecting it to other parts of southern India.

The minister, accompanied by District Collector Anudeep Durishetty, inspected the ongoing greenfield highway’s construction works near Dhamsalapur and reviewed the NH entry and exit points as well as the railway overbridge (ROB) works. He directed officials and agencies to ensure timely completion of the project.

Stating that the 160-km greenfield highway will cut travel time to Rajamahendravram to about one-and-a-half hours, he stressed its significance for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, serving as a vital link between northern and southern India.

Acknowledging delays due to pending ROB designs, the minister instructed that the Dhamsalapur ROB be completed by November-end. With one side ready, the road would be usable up to Sathupalle–Jangareddygudem. He expressed hope that the highway would be fully operational by the New Year.

He asked officials to expedite works on the Munneru bridge and Dhamsalapur exit, urging coordination with the railways to complete ROB works and highway construction on stretches across the railway lines, canal and Munneru river.

He proposed service roads between Khammam and Sathupalle to aid farmers, ensuring smooth agricultural movement under the Nagarjunasagar canal. He also asked the Collector to resolve minor issues as soon as possible. The project, estimated to cost Rs 3,500 crore, includes shifting electric lines.