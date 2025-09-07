CBI director hospitalised after visit to Srisailam; likely to be discharged on Sunday

HYDERABAD: CBI Director Praveen Sood, who was scheduled to chair a meeting of the agency’s joint directors of the southern states in Hyderabad, was on Saturday admitted to Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills after he complained of uneasiness.

Sood reportedly fell ill after returning to Hyderabad from Srisailam, where he had darshan at the Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple. According to hospital sources, the CBI director was brought to the hospital around 12 pm. As per protocol, medical screening was done and his condition is now stable, they added. He is likely to be discharged on Sunday.

According to reports, during the CBI joint directors meeting, Sood was scheduled to review the recent developments related to alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme and also form teams to take up the investigation.

Meanwhile, sources revealed that the CBI’s Hyderabad Zonal Unit has already collected a copy of the Justice PC Ghose Commission report on Kaleshwaram as well as the NDSA, State Vigilance and Enforcement reports, Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau FIRs, remand reports and other documents related to cases where engineers have been booked for possessing disproportionate assets. The government on Tuesday gave its consent to the CBI probe and formally asked the agency to investigate the alleged irregularities in KLIS.

Meanwhile, sources said that the meeting of CBI joint directors of the southern states, scheduled to be held in Hyderabad, has now been postponed. It will be held in the national capital at a later date, they added.