Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to preside over Telangana Liberation Day celebrations

HYDERABAD: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will preside over the Telangana Liberation Day celebrations to be organised by the Union government here on September 17.

During his visit, the defence minister will also unveil a statue of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Cantonment Park in Secunderabad. It may be mentioned here that the Centre has been officially celebrating the Liberation Day since 2022.

While Union Home Minister Amit Shah presided over the celebrations in 2022 and 2023, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy attended the fete as chief guest and hoisted the national flag in 2024.

On Saturday, state BJP president N Ramchander Rao held a preparatory meeting with his party colleagues. During the meeting, Ramchander Rao said that the previous government and the present Congress government refused to celebrate the Liberation Day.

He revealed that besides Rajnath Singh, Union ministers G Kishan Reddy, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, MoS for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar and leaders from Maharashtra too would be attending the event, during which freedom fighters will be felicitated.