Heavy rains lash tri-cities of Telangana; drainage system overflows

WARANGAL: With heavy rainfall in the tri-cities (Warangal-Hanamkonda-Kazipet) on Sunday morning, roads turned into streams as rainwater overflowed from drainages in the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) Limit.

Around 30 passengers were successfully rescued by Inthezargunj Police after a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus got stranded in rainwater at the underbridge at Shivanagar of Warangal.

The incident occurred when the bus was trapped in rising water levels at the underbridge. Passengers were trapped inside the vehicle for nearly an hour before police teams arrived and carried out the rescue operation.

The locals alerted the local Inthezargunj police and Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) authorities.