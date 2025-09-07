Heavy rains lash tri-cities of Telangana; drainage system overflows

WARANGAL: With heavy rainfall in the tri-cities (Warangal-Hanamkonda-Kazipet) on Sunday morning, roads turned into streams as rainwater overflowed from drainages in the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) Limit.
Around 30 passengers were successfully rescued by Inthezargunj Police after a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus got stranded in rainwater at the underbridge at Shivanagar of Warangal.
The incident occurred when the bus was trapped in rising water levels at the underbridge. Passengers were trapped inside the vehicle for nearly an hour before police teams arrived and carried out the rescue operation.
The locals alerted the local Inthezargunj police and Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) authorities.
Upon learning the information, the Inthezargunj Inspector MA Shukur and his team reached the spot, and started a rescue operation with the help of an earthmover and ropes. The police rescued all the passengers stuck in the bus. No injuries were reported in the incident.
Sewage water passed through open drainage lines, adjacent to many houses which have been located there for decades. Existing drainage system has completely failed during the heavy rains that lashed the cities.
As a result, rainwater reached low-lying areas like Underbridge at Shivanagar in Warangal, Batala Bazar in Warangal, NTR Nagar, Saiganesh Colony, Sakaji Colony in Warangal, Hanamkonda Chowrasta bus stand, Warangal bus stand, Gokul Nagar, and Ambedkar Nagar in the Hanamkonda area.
GWMC officials have taken precautionary measures in the wake of the inconvenience caused by heavy rain. The Special Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams and GWMC staff were deployed in low-lying areas and diverted the rainwater into nalas.