If lunar eclipses were harmful, WHO or health ministry would have issued advisory, say experts

HYDERABAD: Experts dismissed myths surrounding the total lunar eclipse that will occur today— the year’s second lunar eclipse, visible across India. The umbral phase will begin at 9.57 pm IST on Sunday and last until 1.27 am on September 8.

Explaining the phenomenon, N Raghunandan Kumar, director of the Planetary Society in Hyderabad, stated, "This is the time when people across India would see the darkening of the Moon’s disk as the Earth’s shadow engulfs it. Importantly, the totality phase begins at 11.00 pm IST and continues till 12.23 am, when the entire disk of the Moon will appear darkened with a reddish or orangish hue, depending on atmospheric conditions."

The eclipse can be viewed with the naked eye, without telescope. Addressing misinformation on social media, Prof G Yellaiah, former director, Japal Rangapur Observatory, Osmania University, said, "Terms like ‘Blood Total Lunar Eclipse’ are unscientific and misleading. The correct astronomical term is ‘Total Lunar Eclipse.’ Every year, at least 3–4 eclipses occur. What makes them seem rare is their visibility from specific locations."

Dr B Vijay Bhaskar, orthopaedician highlighted myths affecting pregnant women. "Restrictions are imposed on pregnant ladies during eclipses based on misunderstandings. If eclipses were harmful, WHO or India’s Ministry of Health would have issued advisories."