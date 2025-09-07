Lunar eclipse today, women in Karimnagar put off deliveries

KARIMNAGAR: In view of the total lunar eclipse on Sunday, several pregnant women in Karimnagar postponed their scheduled deliveries to Monday instead.

Despite gynaecologists’ efforts to counsel them, many individuals insisted on avoiding surgeries during the eclipse. Gynaecologist Dr G Gouthami Reddy said, “It is surprising to see even educated persons asking for postponement due to superstitions.”

She recalled a past case where a woman avoided visiting a hospital on a new moon day, resulting in the death of her unborn child.

Several maternity hospitals in the district avoid scheduling procedures with only emergency cases being handled.

In one such case, a patient, Laxmi, whose C-section was scheduled for Sunday, requested her doctor to postpone it.