Maharashtra cops bust Rs 12,000 crores drug-making unit in Hyderabad; 12 persons arrested

HYDERABAD: In one of the biggest drug busts in recent times, Maharashtra police have uncovered a synthetic drug manufacturing unit in Hyderabad that was allegedly supplying narcotics to several parts of the country. Officials said the seized material is valued at nearly Rs 12,000 crore.

The Crime Detection Unit (Cell-4) of the Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police dismantled a clandestine mephedrone (MD) manufacturing facility in Cherlapalli, Hyderabad, and arrested 12 persons on Friday.

During the raid, police seized 5.968 kg of mephedrone, 27 mobile phones, three four-wheelers and one two-wheeler, four electronic weighing scales, and other equipment and chemicals used in manufacturing the narcotic substance. MBVV Police Commissioner Niket Kaushik said the seized material was valued at approximately Rs 12,000 crore.

He explained that the operation, which lasted over a month, was a painstaking effort targeting multiple layers of the drug network. "The arrests are significant because, usually, only peddlers and frontline distributors are caught. In this case, we managed to reach the manufacturers, which is rare and extremely challenging," Kaushik said.

The crackdown began on August 8, when police intercepted a 23-year-old Bangladeshi national, Fatima Murad Shaikh alias Molla, near the Kashimira bus stop in Mira Road East, Thane district. She was found carrying 105 grams of mephedrone.

Further investigation led to the seizure of 178 grams of the drug and Rs 23.97 lakh in cash from multiple suspects, exposing a larger trafficking syndicate. The probe then traced the supply chain to Telangana.