Public participation crucial for implementing govt initiatives: IT, Industries Minister Sridhar

HYDERABAD: Public participation is as crucial as government initiatives for holistic development, said IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu.

The minister was speaking at the College Fee Renewals Programme for 2025–26 and a student interaction session organised by the Kamaraju Annapurnamma Charitable Trust at Bachupally on Saturday.

Highlighting the role of community-driven initiatives, the minister said, "Society can truly progress only when individuals extend support to fellow citizens in the spirit of 'service to humanity is service to divinity'."

He added that with growing population and rising needs, governments alone cannot meet every challenge, making the role of voluntary organisations vital.

Commending the Trust for supporting the education of 300 underprivileged students, Sridhar Babu stressed that education is a transformative force.

"Food donation is noble, but the gift of education changes lives," he observed.

The event was attended by MLC Surabhi Vani Devi, BJP state president N Ramchander Rao, Trust Chairman and Praneeth Group CMD Narendra Kumar Kamaraju, former MP GVL Narasimha Rao, former MLAs Voditela Satish and Malladi Vishnu.