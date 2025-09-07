State BJP leaders start lobbying for Union Cabinet berths

HYDERABAD: Several BJP MPs from Telangana are lobbying with the party leadership for a berth in the Union Cabinet amidst speculation that there might be a reshuffle soon after upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.
According to BJP sources, prominent Lok Sabha MPs, including Eatala Rajender (Malkajgiri), Arvind Dharmapuri (Nizamabad), DK Aruna (Mahbubnagar), and Godem Nagesh (Adilabad), and Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman, are lobbying intensely for a berth in the Cabinet either as a Minister of State (MoS) or a minister with independent charge.
Lobbying for Cabinet berths is continuing as the BJP aims to strengthen its position ahead of Assembly elections in Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.
However, with Telangana already represented by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and MoS for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar among its nine MPs (eight Lok Sabha and one Rajya Sabha), some party leaders doubt whether additional MPs from the state will be accommodated.
Despite less probability, the aspirants remain hopeful, leveraging their seniority, community representation and political clout to make their case to the party’s national leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Key aspirants
The key aspirants include Eatala Rajender, a prominent figure and serious contender for a Cabinet berth.
He was reportedly disappointed after being overlooked for the state BJP president post, which went to former MLC N Ramchander Rao. Sources suggest he is now aggressively lobbying for a ministerial role, citing his political experience and influence in Telangana.
Dharmapuri Arvind, like Rajender, had aspired to lead the state BJP unit. After Ramchander’s appointment, he is pushing for a Union Cabinet post, emphasising his loyalty and contributions to the party’s growth in the state.
Aruna, as the party’s national vice-president, is also a strong candidate for a Cabinet role. Her seniority and prominence within the BJP make her an aspirant in the reshuffle discussions.
Then there is Laxman, a veteran leader who is president of the BJP’s OBC Morcha. He is testing his prospects for a ministerial position. His long-standing association with the party strengthens his case.
Tribal leader Godem Nagesh, who represents Adilabad segment in Lok Sabha, has also thrown his hat in the ring. He is a two-time MP and former state minister in undivided Andhra Pradesh.
His background and community representation are key factors in his appeal to the party leadership.
Telangana BJP leaders argue that accommodating an additional MP from the state could enhance the party’s chances in the 2028 state Assembly elections. The current representation includes Kishan Reddy (Reddy community) and Bandi Sanjay Kumar (Backward Class), prompting discussions about balancing community representation.
Party sources highlight that the leadership may prioritise diversity in representation. For instance, Nagesh’s ST background could address the need for tribal representation, while influence of Rajender and Arvind within their constituencies makes them strong contenders.
However, the presence of two Telangana MPs already in the Union Cabinet may limit further inclusions as the party balances regional and national priorities.