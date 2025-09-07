State BJP leaders start lobbying for Union Cabinet berths

HYDERABAD: Several BJP MPs from Telangana are lobbying with the party leadership for a berth in the Union Cabinet amidst speculation that there might be a reshuffle soon after upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

According to BJP sources, prominent Lok Sabha MPs, including Eatala Rajender (Malkajgiri), Arvind Dharmapuri (Nizamabad), DK Aruna (Mahbubnagar), and Godem Nagesh (Adilabad), and Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman, are lobbying intensely for a berth in the Cabinet either as a Minister of State (MoS) or a minister with independent charge.

Lobbying for Cabinet berths is continuing as the BJP aims to strengthen its position ahead of Assembly elections in Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

However, with Telangana already represented by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and MoS for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar among its nine MPs (eight Lok Sabha and one Rajya Sabha), some party leaders doubt whether additional MPs from the state will be accommodated.

Despite less probability, the aspirants remain hopeful, leveraging their seniority, community representation and political clout to make their case to the party’s national leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Key aspirants

The key aspirants include Eatala Rajender, a prominent figure and serious contender for a Cabinet berth.

He was reportedly disappointed after being overlooked for the state BJP president post, which went to former MLC N Ramchander Rao. Sources suggest he is now aggressively lobbying for a ministerial role, citing his political experience and influence in Telangana.