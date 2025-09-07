Telangana Congress plans massive Backward Class meeting in Kamareddy

HYDERABAD: In view of the state Legislature passing a resolution lifting the 50 per cent ceiling on reservations, paving the way for implementation of the 42 per cent quota for Backward Class (BCs) in local bodies, the ruling Congress is gearing up to organise a massive public meeting in Kamareddy on September 15.
The grand old party’s state unit is believed to have decided to mobilise over one lakh people from BC communities to make the event a grand success. The party also decided to invite Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi as well as AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, general secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for the Kamareddy meeting.
It was there that Rahul Gandhi unveiled the Kamareddy Declaration before the 2023 Assembly elections, promising to enhance BC reservations to 42 per cent.
After winning the elections and forming the government in the state, the Congress initiated measures to fulfil that promise. Accordingly, the state Assembly recently passed two Bills — the Telangana Municipalities (Third Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Telangana Panchayat Raj (Third Amendment) Bill, 2025 on Sunday (August 31, 2025).
Two Bills and an Ordinance related to enhancement of reservations are currently awaiting the President’s assent. According to sources, the Congress has planned the Kamareddy public meeting to highlight its achievements and also inform the people how it is striving to fulfil its poll promises, including one on BC reservations.
Meanwhile, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, who completed one year as party’s state unit chief, met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday at the latter’s Jubilee Hills residence and discussed in detail the arrangements being made for the Kamareddy meeting.
TPCC extended executive panel meeting on Sept 8
Meanwhile, it is learnt that the TPCC extended executive committee meeting is likely to be organised at Gandhi Bhavan here on September 8 under the chairmanship of state unit president Mahesh Kumar Goud.
According to sources, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, AICC state in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, other ministers, MLAs, MLCs, MPs, party vice presidents, general secretaries and others will also be attending the meeting.
Meeting likely to discuss local body elections
The meeting is likely to discuss the upcoming local body polls and the plans to implement 42 per cent BC reservations if the Governor gives assent to the Bill passed by the Assembly. It may also finalise preparations for the public meeting to be held in Kamareddy.
Among the other key matters the meeting is likely to discuss are the present political situation in the state, appointment of party committees and the recent Janahita Padayatra taken out by the TPCC chief along with AICC state in-charge in several Assembly segments.
Sources, meanwhile, revealed that the party is planning to conduct the padayatra in the remaining Assembly segments ahead of the local body elections.