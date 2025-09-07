Telangana Congress plans massive Backward Class meeting in Kamareddy

HYDERABAD: In view of the state Legislature passing a resolution lifting the 50 per cent ceiling on reservations, paving the way for implementation of the 42 per cent quota for Backward Class (BCs) in local bodies, the ruling Congress is gearing up to organise a massive public meeting in Kamareddy on September 15.

The grand old party’s state unit is believed to have decided to mobilise over one lakh people from BC communities to make the event a grand success. The party also decided to invite Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi as well as AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, general secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for the Kamareddy meeting.

It was there that Rahul Gandhi unveiled the Kamareddy Declaration before the 2023 Assembly elections, promising to enhance BC reservations to 42 per cent.

After winning the elections and forming the government in the state, the Congress initiated measures to fulfil that promise. Accordingly, the state Assembly recently passed two Bills — the Telangana Municipalities (Third Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Telangana Panchayat Raj (Third Amendment) Bill, 2025 on Sunday (August 31, 2025).

Two Bills and an Ordinance related to enhancement of reservations are currently awaiting the President’s assent. According to sources, the Congress has planned the Kamareddy public meeting to highlight its achievements and also inform the people how it is striving to fulfil its poll promises, including one on BC reservations.