After Ganesh idol immersion, 11,000 tonnes of waste shifted to processing units: GHMC

HYDERABAD: More than 11,200 tonnes of waste were collected and shifted to processing centres during the Ganesh idol immersions across Greater Hyderabad, according to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).
The officials credited this achievement to the efforts of sanitation workers, praising them for their efforts throughout the festivities.
By Sunday evening, around 2.7 lakh Ganesh idols had been immersed peacefully across the city.
In a joint statement, the mayor and commissioner expressed their satisfaction at the smooth and successful conduct of the massive exercise. They congratulated GHMC officials and staff, as well as the police, electricity department, HMDA, Hyderabad Water Board, revenue and other government departments for their coordinated efforts.
They pointed out that meticulous planning and strong arrangements ensured success. The GHMC’s measures in sanitation, electricity supply, provision of toilets, and deployment of sufficient cranes yielded effective results.
Along immersion routes, Ganesh Action Teams were deployed to prevent garbage from piling up, while special squads were tasked with clearing plastic waste on time.
Repairs carried out along 303 km procession route
As part of the road safety drive, road repairs were carried out along 303 km of procession routes, including those for the Khairatabad Maha Ganapati and Balapur Ganesh processions. Officials said these works ensured smooth, safe, and faster movement of processions.
To maintain cleanliness, 15,000 sanitation staff worked round the clock in three shifts. This ensured waste management. The setting up of 72 artificial ponds helped reduce pressure on major lakes, prevented traffic jams, and allowed devotees to perform immersions locally. The GHMC’s arrangement of free meal services for devotees also received a positive response, the officials added.
GHMC sweeper slips on plastic bag, mowed down by heavy vehicle
Hyderabad: A 42-year-old GHMC contract sweeper, D Ansuya alias Renuka, died on the spot after a 50-foot-long heavy vehicle ran over her around 7 am on Sunday at Liberty X Roads.
Renuka was sweeping the road when the giant vehicle, carrying a Ganesha idol to Hussainsagar for immersion, mowed her down a few metres away from the GHMC head office near Tank Bund. She reported for duty around 6 am.
Speaking to TNIE, Saifabad police said that the victim came under the wheels of the vehicle when she slipped and fell after stepping on a plastic bag thrown on the road. Though the driver stopped the vehicle, it was too late. She died while she was being taken to a nearby hospital. Saifabad police apprehended lorry driver Gajanand.
The deceased, hailing from Nagarkurnool district, had been working as a sweeper for the past 12 months. She lived at Gudimalkapur in the city. GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan and Mayor Gadwala Vijayalakshmi called on the family members of Renuka and conveyed their condolences. The GHMC extended a financial assistance of Rs 10,000 for funeral expenses of Renuka.