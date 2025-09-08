After Ganesh idol immersion, 11,000 tonnes of waste shifted to processing units: GHMC

HYDERABAD: More than 11,200 tonnes of waste were collected and shifted to processing centres during the Ganesh idol immersions across Greater Hyderabad, according to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The officials credited this achievement to the efforts of sanitation workers, praising them for their efforts throughout the festivities.

By Sunday evening, around 2.7 lakh Ganesh idols had been immersed peacefully across the city.

In a joint statement, the mayor and commissioner expressed their satisfaction at the smooth and successful conduct of the massive exercise. They congratulated GHMC officials and staff, as well as the police, electricity department, HMDA, Hyderabad Water Board, revenue and other government departments for their coordinated efforts.

They pointed out that meticulous planning and strong arrangements ensured success. The GHMC’s measures in sanitation, electricity supply, provision of toilets, and deployment of sufficient cranes yielded effective results.

Along immersion routes, Ganesh Action Teams were deployed to prevent garbage from piling up, while special squads were tasked with clearing plastic waste on time.