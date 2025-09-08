AIMIM to support INDIA bloc V-P candidate

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said that his party will support the INDIA bloc candidate Justice B Sudershan Reddy in the Vice-Presidential election.

“Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy spoke to me today and requested that we support Justice Reddy as Vice President. AIMIM will extend its support to Justice Reddy, as a fellow Hyderabadi and a respected jurist. I spoke to Justice Reddy and expressed our best wishes to him,” the Hyderabad MP posted on X platform.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy thanked Owaisi for supporting Justice Sudershan Reddy. Taking to X, he said: “Thank You Asaduddin Owaisi Bhai, for coming forward in support of Justice Sudershan Reddy as Vice President with a common national interest initiative.”

Meanwhile, Justice Reddy appealed all MPs to vote as per their conscience.

On Sunday, he released video in Telugu, stating: “I am not asking you to vote for me and ensure my victory. This country belongs to all. We are all partners in building this country. If the country has move on a progressive path, there is a need to honour the parliamentary democracy and traditions. Cutting across parties, as per Constitution, you vote as per your conscience.”