BJP hopes to turn BRS crisis to its advantage

HYDERABAD: The recent turmoil within the BRS, following MLC K Kavitha’s relentless criticism of former minister T Harish Rao and others, and her subsequent suspension from the party, seems to have provided an unexpected opportunity for the BJP to revive its attempts to lure the pink party leaders into its fold.
If sources are to be believed, the saffron party is closely watching the developments and chalking out plans to turn the BRS crisis into its own strategic advantage with an ultimate aim of strengthening its base and position itself as a strong and only political alternative to the ruling Congress in the state.
The state BJP leaders, according to sources, believe this is the right time to open the doors for BRS leaders seeking new political avenues.
Considering the current situation in the BRS camp, they are also expecting several pink party leaders to defect to the saffron party in the coming days.
Currently, the BJP has eight MPs, seven MLAs and three MLCs besides two Rajya Sabha members from the state quota.
The saffron party is believed to be targeting former BRS MLAs in constituencies where the BJP continues to be weak. It is also hoping to induct OBC, SC and ST leaders with a strong public image into the party.
Recently, the BJP welcomed former Achampet MLA and BRS leader Guvvala Balaraju into its fold, and is also in talks with three more former legislators, which according to party sources are in the final stages.
Key meeting in Delhi
Meanwhile, the BJP is finalising its roadmap for the state, including organisational restructuring and strategies for fresh inductions. A crucial meeting on these issues is scheduled to be held in Delhi on September 10 or 11. Party insiders say that once the high command gives clarity, a wave of BRS leaders is expected to switch sides.
Speaking to TNIE, A BJP MP said that with BRS besieged by internal conflicts, triggered by Kavitha’s corruption allegations against senior leaders, the state government deciding to hand over probe into alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project to CBI and pending cases involving KT Rama Rao, many of its leaders are seriously considering their political future. “They are weighing their options, and we are in talks with them,” he said.
The MP added that the BJP high command is closely monitoring the political situation in Telangana to chalk out its next strategies. The focus, he said, is on strengthening the party in both rural and urban areas, and projecting BJP as the only viable alternative to Congress.
According to sources, the party’s immediate plan is to secure a significant number of local body seats in the first phase, followed by an aggressive push to capture the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), before turning its attention to the next Assembly elections.
The Delhi meeting is expected to finalise the list of BRS leaders with strong reputations — former MLAs, MLCs, MPs, and others — who could be inducted into the party.
The meeting will be attended by BJP state president Ramchander Rao, Union ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and other key leaders. It will be chaired by party’s national president J P Nadda. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also likely to participate in the meeting.
