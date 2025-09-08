BJP hopes to turn BRS crisis to its advantage

HYDERABAD: The recent turmoil within the BRS, following MLC K Kavitha’s relentless criticism of former minister T Harish Rao and others, and her subsequent suspension from the party, seems to have provided an unexpected opportunity for the BJP to revive its attempts to lure the pink party leaders into its fold.

If sources are to be believed, the saffron party is closely watching the developments and chalking out plans to turn the BRS crisis into its own strategic advantage with an ultimate aim of strengthening its base and position itself as a strong and only political alternative to the ruling Congress in the state.

The state BJP leaders, according to sources, believe this is the right time to open the doors for BRS leaders seeking new political avenues.

Considering the current situation in the BRS camp, they are also expecting several pink party leaders to defect to the saffron party in the coming days.

Currently, the BJP has eight MPs, seven MLAs and three MLCs besides two Rajya Sabha members from the state quota.

The saffron party is believed to be targeting former BRS MLAs in constituencies where the BJP continues to be weak. It is also hoping to induct OBC, SC and ST leaders with a strong public image into the party.

Recently, the BJP welcomed former Achampet MLA and BRS leader Guvvala Balaraju into its fold, and is also in talks with three more former legislators, which according to party sources are in the final stages.