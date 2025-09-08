Bulldozers clear path as Old City Metro gains ground

HYDERABAD: The Old City Metro road widening project has entered a crucial stage, with Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) Managing Director NVS Reddy announcing on Sunday that land acquisition and demolition of affected properties along the 7.5 km Old City Metro Corridor have reached a decisive point and the required Right of Way (RoW) is now almost fully available.

Although the initial estimate of affected properties was 1,100, innovative engineering solutions have reduced the number to 886. To date, more than 550 demolitions have been completed, with work ongoing to clear the remaining structures. Compensation worth Rs 433 crore has already been disbursed to property owners.

Despite hurdles such as rain, festivals, and Muharram, the works have advanced smoothly without causing inconvenience to residents. Complex electrical cable removals also posed challenges, but these have been successfully addressed.

Preparatory work for the Metro pillars and station construction is now in progress. Officials are carrying out differential GPS (DGPS) surveys for precision mapping, along with identification and relocation of underground utilities, soil testing, geo-technical analysis, and protection of sensitive heritage structures along the alignment.