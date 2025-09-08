Class 6-9 students in state govt schools to get a taste of coding, AI

HYDERABAD: Government school students across Telangana will now get a taste of coding, artificial intelligence (AI) and design thinking.
With a vision to bridge the digital divide and give government schoolchildren the confidence to compete with their peers in elite private institutions, the state government has launched an ambitious digital learning initiative.
From this academic year, students of Classes 6 to 9 in government schools, Model Schools, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs), and institutions run by the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS) will step into a world that was once considered out of reach for them.
As part of the initiative, a dedicated textbook on digital learning has been introduced and will be rolled out in schools by the last week of September. The aim is to equip students with digital competencies and 21st-century skills, keeping pace with the growing role of technology in education, work, and everyday life.
A curriculum has already been developed, and textbooks titled A Book on Digital Learning for Classes 6 to 9 have been printed and dispatched to districts.
Book with 15 chapters on digital lessons ready
Earlier, digital literacy for Classes 1 to 5 was integrated into mathematics textbooks, with training provided to primary school teachers.
Speaking to TNIE, G Ramesh, Director, State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Telangana, said:
“For Classes 6 to 9, a separate book with about 15 chapters has been designed. For instance, mathematics teachers will handle coding and data science, physical science teachers will teach artificial intelligence and physical computing, while English and social studies teachers will take up design thinking and digital citizenship. The classes will begin by the last week of September, and training will be provided to high school subject teachers.”
According to guidelines issued to district education officers (DEOs), digital learning textbooks for Classes 6 to 9 must be distributed to all schools. Subject teachers have been instructed to ensure lessons are covered and to collaborate with colleagues for effective classroom delivery.
They are also encouraged to use digital concepts and tools as supplementary resources in regular teaching to enhance clarity and engagement.