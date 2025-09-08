Class 6-9 students in state govt schools to get a taste of coding, AI

HYDERABAD: Government school students across Telangana will now get a taste of coding, artificial intelligence (AI) and design thinking.

With a vision to bridge the digital divide and give government schoolchildren the confidence to compete with their peers in elite private institutions, the state government has launched an ambitious digital learning initiative.

From this academic year, students of Classes 6 to 9 in government schools, Model Schools, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs), and institutions run by the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS) will step into a world that was once considered out of reach for them.

As part of the initiative, a dedicated textbook on digital learning has been introduced and will be rolled out in schools by the last week of September. The aim is to equip students with digital competencies and 21st-century skills, keeping pace with the growing role of technology in education, work, and everyday life.

A curriculum has already been developed, and textbooks titled A Book on Digital Learning for Classes 6 to 9 have been printed and dispatched to districts.