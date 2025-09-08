CM to lay stone for Rs 7.3K cr city drinking water scheme

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will on Monday lay the foundation stone for the Godavari Drinking Water Scheme (GDWS) Phases II and III, aimed at filling Osmansagar and Himayatsagar with Godavari water as part of the Musi Riverfront Development Project.

The project, estimated to cost Rs 7,360 crore, will be taken up in Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM), with the state government bearing 40% of the cost and the remaining 60% to be mobilised by the executing agency. The government plans to complete the scheme in two years and will raise its Rs 2,944 crore share through a loan from the Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO).

As part of the project, 20 tmc of water will be lifted from the Mallannasagar reservoir in Siddipet district under the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. Of this, 2.5 tmc will be used for rejuvenating the Musi, while 17.5 tmc will meet Hyderabad’s drinking water needs. The government’s target is to ensure daily household tap water supply in the state capital by December 2027.