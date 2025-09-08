CM to lay stone for Rs 7.3K cr city drinking water scheme

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will on Monday lay the foundation stone for the Godavari Drinking Water Scheme (GDWS) Phases II and III, aimed at filling Osmansagar and Himayatsagar with Godavari water as part of the Musi Riverfront Development Project.
The project, estimated to cost Rs 7,360 crore, will be taken up in Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM), with the state government bearing 40% of the cost and the remaining 60% to be mobilised by the executing agency. The government plans to complete the scheme in two years and will raise its Rs 2,944 crore share through a loan from the Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO).
As part of the project, 20 tmc of water will be lifted from the Mallannasagar reservoir in Siddipet district under the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. Of this, 2.5 tmc will be used for rejuvenating the Musi, while 17.5 tmc will meet Hyderabad’s drinking water needs. The government’s target is to ensure daily household tap water supply in the state capital by December 2027.
The chief minister will also launch the ORR Phase-II drinking water supply project, designed to cover municipalities, corporations and gram panchayats within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and GHMC limits. Under this initiative, 71 reservoirs have been built at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore.
Of these, 15 reservoirs will be inaugurated on Monday. The project will supply water to 25 lakh people across 14 mandals, including Saroornagar, Maheshwaram, Shamshabad, Hayatnagar, Ibrahimpatnam, Ghatkesar, Keesara, Rajendranagar, Shamirpet, Medchal, Qutbullapur, Ramachandrapuram, Patancheru and Bollaram.
Additionally, Revanth will lay the foundation stone for the Kokapet Layout Comprehensive Development Project, costing Rs 298 crore, to provide drinking water and a sewerage system for Neopolis and the SEZ. The project, slated for completion in two years.