Danam says ready to quit as turncoat MLAs meet CM

HYDERABAD: Nine BRS MLAs who have defected to the Congress met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday to discuss their future course of action in view of the Supreme Court’s directive to the Telangana Assembly Speaker to take a decision on their disqualification within three months.

During the meeting, Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender is reported to have expressed his willingness to resign and contest the upcoming Jubilee Hills byelection.

It may be recalled that Danam had unsuccessfully contested from the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency on a Congress ticket after switching loyalties to the ruling party.

Mohammed Azharuddin, who was another contender for the Jubilee Hills ticket, was recently nominated to the Legislative Council under the Governor’s quota along with Prof M Kodandaram.