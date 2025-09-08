From passwords to fingerprint login, South Central Railway introduces biometric system

HYDERABAD: The South Central Railway (SCR) has rolled out a Biometric Sign-on system for Ticket Checking Staff, starting with six Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) lobbies across the Zone — Secunderabad, Kacheguda, Vijayawada, Guntakal, Guntur, and Nanded. Designed to streamline the process and ensure transparency, the initiative will soon be expanded to cover all 73 TTE lobbies in the Zone.

Earlier, the sign-on and sign-off activity of ticket checking staff was done using a username and a password. To streamline the login mechanism for ticket checking staff, an Aadhaar-based biometric system has been introduced, with fingerprint devices enabled in the TTE lobby application and integrated with the C-DAC portal. This system ensures the physical presence of staff at both source and destination stations, while their login and logout timings can now be accurately recorded in real time.

SCR General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava complimented the commercial staff for implementing this technological advancement in the Zone. He stated that SCR has always been at the forefront in adopting digital technologies, and this biometric sign-on and sign-off system is one more such digital initiative that will ensure transparency in the system.