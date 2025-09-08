From passwords to fingerprint login, South Central Railway introduces biometric system

HYDERABAD: The South Central Railway (SCR) has rolled out a Biometric Sign-on system for Ticket Checking Staff, starting with six Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) lobbies across the Zone — Secunderabad, Kacheguda, Vijayawada, Guntakal, Guntur, and Nanded. Designed to streamline the process and ensure transparency, the initiative will soon be expanded to cover all 73 TTE lobbies in the Zone.
Earlier, the sign-on and sign-off activity of ticket checking staff was done using a username and a password. To streamline the login mechanism for ticket checking staff, an Aadhaar-based biometric system has been introduced, with fingerprint devices enabled in the TTE lobby application and integrated with the C-DAC portal. This system ensures the physical presence of staff at both source and destination stations, while their login and logout timings can now be accurately recorded in real time.
SCR General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava complimented the commercial staff for implementing this technological advancement in the Zone. He stated that SCR has always been at the forefront in adopting digital technologies, and this biometric sign-on and sign-off system is one more such digital initiative that will ensure transparency in the system.
‘Sundays On Cycle’ to promote fitness launched
Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) Divisional Railway Manager (Hyderabad Division) Santosh Kumar Verma flagged off and pedalled in ‘Sundays On Cycle’, a fitness campaign under the theme “Fitness Ka Dose, Aadha Ghanta Roz”, along with other officials at Railway Sports Complex on Sunday.
The event was organised by the SCR Sports Association as part of the Khelo India Scheme’s Fit India initiative. Around 150 participants, including sportspersons, railway employees, and officers, took part in the event.
The DRM complimented the initiative and stressed the importance of staying fit. Stating that cycling is not only environmentally friendly but also improves health, he called upon every railway staff member to take part in the Fit India Campaign