Over 1,500 Indiramma house units sanctioned to MMR oustees

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: The long-cherished dream of Mid Manair Reservoir (MMR) oustees to own a house came true on Sunday.

The state government, under a special package, sanctioned about 1,550 Indiramma houses to the families displaced by the MMR project. Government whip Aadi Srinivas and District Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha handed over the sanction certificates to the beneficiaries during a special programme organised here.

Speaking on the occasion, Aadi Srinivas said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is extending all the required support to develop this region. “Houses worth Rs 240 crore have already been sanctioned for 4,696 families affected by the project. In the latest phase, pattas were distributed to 1,550 families from nine submerged villages, with each family receiving Rs 5 lakh towards house construction,” he said.

In May this year, 389 houses were sanctioned, followed by 950 under the special quota, and with the current distribution, the total has reached 2,889 houses.