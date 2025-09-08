Patient sexually assaulted in Karimnagar hospital

KARIMNAGAR: An engineering student belonging to the SC community was allegedly sexually assaulted while undergoing treatment for fever at a private hospital in Karimnagar during the early hours of Sunday.

The accused, identified as Deekshit alias Dakshina Murty, is a compounder from Maharashtra who works at Sree Deepika Hospital. He is reported to have administered an anaesthetic injection to the student before sexually asaaulting her.

Following a complaint by her family members, Karimnagar Three Town Police collected CCTV footage and seized hospital records related to her treatment.

Commissioner of Police Gaush Alam confirmed that a case of sexual offence has been registered against the accused, who is currently in custody.