Telangana CM Revanth pats officials for smooth conduct of Ganesh Chathurthi festivities

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed his delight over the peaceful conduct of Ganesha idol immersion festivities in Hyderabad and across the state.
The chief minister thanked devotees for worshipping Lord Ganesha with devotion during the nine-day festivities and bidding a grand farewell to the deity with utmost care.
He congratulated the officers and staff of the police, municipal, revenue, electricity, transport, Panchayat Raj and other departments, members of the festival committees, Ganesha pandal organisers, crane operators and all devotees who worked tirelessly for the peaceful idol immersion procession.
He also praised the general public for helping in the smooth conduct of idol processions and immersion across the state, including Tank Bund in Hyderabad.
CP attributes slow pace of processions to size of idols
Meanwhile, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand attributed the slow pace of Ganesha idol processions to the size of idols, which according to him were much taller and larger than previous years.
Speaking to the media at Telugu Talli flyover, he said: “The majority of idols were much bigger than last year. This year, at several places, the procession was slightly delayed as some idols were more than 40-foot tall. The Ganesha idol immersion process is still ongoing and it will continue till Monday morning.”
The commissioner, meanwhile, said that police have registered five cases related to minor disputes during the processions. “Police have also arrested 170 people for misbehaving with women. Several others were also taken into custody in pickpocketing cases,” he said while adding: “However, the number of crimes has dropped compared to last year”.
He also revealed that as many as nine drones were deployed and a number of cameras installed on 35 high-rise buildings to monitor the idol procession and immersion in Hyderabad.