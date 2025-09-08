Telangana CM Revanth pats officials for smooth conduct of Ganesh Chathurthi festivities

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed his delight over the peaceful conduct of Ganesha idol immersion festivities in Hyderabad and across the state.

The chief minister thanked devotees for worshipping Lord Ganesha with devotion during the nine-day festivities and bidding a grand farewell to the deity with utmost care.

He congratulated the officers and staff of the police, municipal, revenue, electricity, transport, Panchayat Raj and other departments, members of the festival committees, Ganesha pandal organisers, crane operators and all devotees who worked tirelessly for the peaceful idol immersion procession.

He also praised the general public for helping in the smooth conduct of idol processions and immersion across the state, including Tank Bund in Hyderabad.