CM Revanth Reddy sets 100-day deadline for Medaram maha jatara works

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday directed officials to complete all developmental works in Medaram within 100 days and ensure adequate facilities for devotees ahead of the upcoming Maha Jatara.

Reviewing plans for Medaram and Basara temples along with ministers Konda Surekha, D Seethakka, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Adluri Laxman, the Chief Minister said he would personally inspect Medaram this week and asked officials to make necessary arrangements.

When officials presented a master plan and several design proposals for Medaram, the chief minister emphasised that all structures should follow natural stone architecture, and called for well-planned entry, exit and parking facilities. He also suggested construction of check dams across Jampanna Vagu to improve water retention in the area.

On the Basara Gnana Saraswati Temple, Revanth suggested measures for expansion and comprehensive development. He stressed that all temple works must respect local sentiment and incorporate the views of priests and local experts.