Congress called KLIS a failed project, now using its waters for new schemes: KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday found fault with the state government for laying the foundation stone for Hyderabad drinking water scheme at Gandipet instead of Mallannasagar.

Speaking to reporters here, he said that the government, which alleged that Kaleshwaram had collapsed, was depending on Mallannasagar, an integral part of Kaleshwaram.

He also found fault with the government for using Mallannasagar as a source instead of Kondapochamma.

“If the Kondapochamma was used as source as proposed by the BRS government, the cost would be less as the water would flow to Hyderabad mostly through gravity,” he said.

Rama Rao demanded that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the Congress to tender an apology to the people of Telangana for spreading falsehoods about the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), while simultaneously using its waters for new schemes.

He described the Congress government’s actions as “shameful and hypocritical,” accusing it of looting public money, colluding with blacklisted contractors and betraying the farming community.

Rama Rao also said that the very Congress leaders who once branded Kaleshwaram as “Kuleshwaram” and called it a failed project are today laying foundation stone for projects that depend entirely on its waters.

He expressed concern that repairs to Medigadda Barrage were being deliberately delayed to favour AP’s Banakacherla project. He reminded that Medigadda withstood floods of 12 lakh cusecs, yet three piers have not been repaired so far, he alleged.

Asked about his sister K Kavitha episode, he said that the party had already taken action against her and there was nothing more to say.