Encroachments, flooding flagged at HYDRAA prajavani

HYDERABAD: As many as 36 complaints — from misuse of park land and sewage entering lakes to rampant road and public space encroachments — were lodged during HYDRAA’s Prajavani programme on Monday.

Citizens flagged illegal constructions on stormwater drains and even beneath high-tension power lines. One complainant said access to their house had been blocked, while another alleged a road was completely encroached.

Commissioner AV Ranganath reviewed the petitions. Using Google and satellite maps, he showed complainants the past versus present conditions and directed officials to resolve the issues.

A welfare association said land grabbers had encroached on Chinna Bandham lake in Gajularamaram and were draining its waters downstream, warning that borxewells could run dry in summer. Residents of P&T Colony, Bandlaguda, reported that half an acre of a park was encroached, while villagers from Gandhamguda in Gandipet mandal alleged that 3.28 acres of government land had been illegally occupied.