Irrigation Minister Uttam Reddy asks officials to prepare DPR for Tummidihatti barrage

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday directed the officials to ensure that there are some “visible results in the near future” once the ongoing projects are completed.

During a two-and-a-half-hour long meeting with the irrigation officials, the minister declared that the government was committed to constructing the Pranahita-Chevella project.

He told the officials that the government was committed to executing the project at Tummidihatti.

Uttam asked the officials to prepare the DPR and and finalise the schedule for discussions with the Maharashtra government. While directing the senior officials to expedite works on all ongoing irrigation projects, he said that the “government must deliver visible results” as it would be completing two years in office this December.

He said that priority should be accorded to Sammakka Sarakka project, noting that the Central Water Commission has scheduled a meeting in Delhi on September 23 to decide on water allocation and Technical Advisory Committee clearance. He asked officials to immediately submit the required simulation report on the ayacut and take steps to get a no-objection certificate from the Chhattisgarh government.

Reviewing the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal issues, he said another round of discussions would be held with Supreme Court advocate CS Vaidyanathan ahead of hearings scheduled for September 23-25. He added that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy might also join if his schedule permits.