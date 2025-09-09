Justice league | Report sought on action against misuse of spy cameras

Justice NV Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court on Monday directed the state government, represented by the Principal Secretary (Home), the DGP and the Additional DGP, Women Safety Wing, to consider a representation by Heavens Home Society (HHS) and submit a report within two weeks on measures against misuse of spy cameras.

The court was hearing a writ petition filed by HHS, represented by its founder G Varalakshmi, seeking enforcement of a circular dated March 29, 2025. The Women Safety Wing had asked unit officers to identify dealers selling spy cameras and ensure cautionary stickers were displayed at shops, warning of penalties under Section 66(E) of the Information Technology Act, which provides for up to three years’ imprisonment or a fine of up to Rs 2 lakh for capturing or transmitting private images without consent.

The petitioner said a representation was submitted on July 10, 2025, but no action followed. Justice Shravan Kumar noted the issue was sensitive and sought details of preventive steps taken by the state.

The petition referred to reports of cameras being illegally installed in hostels, malls, hotels, bathrooms and changing rooms, causing trauma to women. Several criminal cases have also been registered across Telangana. The plea asked the court to declare the inaction of authorities as illegal and violative of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution, and to direct enforcement of the March 29 circular.

The court posted the matter to September 22, 2025, for the government to file a compliance report.