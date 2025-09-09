Justice league | Report sought on action against misuse of spy cameras

Justice NV Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court on Monday directed the state government, represented by the Principal Secretary (Home), the DGP and the Additional DGP, Women Safety Wing, to consider a representation by Heavens Home Society (HHS) and submit a report within two weeks on measures against misuse of spy cameras.
The court was hearing a writ petition filed by HHS, represented by its founder G Varalakshmi, seeking enforcement of a circular dated March 29, 2025. The Women Safety Wing had asked unit officers to identify dealers selling spy cameras and ensure cautionary stickers were displayed at shops, warning of penalties under Section 66(E) of the Information Technology Act, which provides for up to three years’ imprisonment or a fine of up to Rs 2 lakh for capturing or transmitting private images without consent.
The petitioner said a representation was submitted on July 10, 2025, but no action followed. Justice Shravan Kumar noted the issue was sensitive and sought details of preventive steps taken by the state.
The petition referred to reports of cameras being illegally installed in hostels, malls, hotels, bathrooms and changing rooms, causing trauma to women. Several criminal cases have also been registered across Telangana. The plea asked the court to declare the inaction of authorities as illegal and violative of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution, and to direct enforcement of the March 29 circular.
The court posted the matter to September 22, 2025, for the government to file a compliance report.
Centre told to respond to PILs against KBR Park flyover
A division bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G.M. Mohiuddin on Monday directed the Union government to file its counter-affidavit in connection with public interest litigations (PILs) challenging the construction of multi-layer flyovers and junctions around KBR Park in Hyderabad.
The PILs raise objections over the felling of more than 3,000 trees as part of the project. While the state government has already filed its counter in the matter, the bench sought the centre’s response before proceeding further.The court posted the case for the next hearing six weeks later.
State directed to file counter on Kothagudem civic body
The Telangana High Court on Monday directed the state government to file its counter in petitions challenging the amendment to the Telangana Municipalities (Amendment) Act, 2025 and the creation of Kothagudem Municipal Corporation.
A bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin heard two PILs and a writ petition by J Shivaram Prasad and others.
The petitioners argued that the merger of Kothagudem Municipality, Paloncha Municipality, Paloncha Samsthan villages and seven gram panchayats was contrary to the law, as the areas were not contiguous.
The matter was adjourned for two weeks for the government’s response.
Police Board appeal on local quota candidature rejected
The Telangana High Court on Monday upheld the candidature of a Scheduled Caste woman for the post of Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Police Constable (AR) under the Hyderabad local quota.
A bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin dismissed an appeal by the State Level Police Recruitment Board against a single judge’s order in her favour.
The Board argued she was not entitled to be treated as local. However, the court held she qualified, as she studied from Class VIII to X and completed SSC in Hyderabad, fulfilling the five-year education requirement under the rules.