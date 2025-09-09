Sanction loans to aspirants of Indiramma houses: Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday urged banks to extend credit generously to beneficiaries of the Indiramma Housing Scheme, self-employment schemes, and agriculture and allied sectors.

He appealed to them not to burden farmers with tough conditions. “Do not pressure farmers by demanding mortgages or fixed deposits. Show compassion. Adopt a humane approach. Farm loans must be disbursed with kindness,” he said while speaking at the State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) meeting at Praja Bhavan.

Bhatti stressed that agriculture is the backbone of the state’s economy. He pointed out that the government has already deposited `30,000 crore into banks towards crop loan waiver and Rythu Bharosa. “This is a record in the history of banking recovery,” he said.

He said Telangana now has the highest per capita income in the country at `3.87 lakh per person, overtaking Karnataka and Haryana to regain the top position after five years. “With strong growth across agriculture, industry, and services, Telangana has emerged as one of India’s most dynamic economies and a model for other states,” he asserted.

On women empowerment, he said the Indira Mahila Shakti Scheme is strengthening SHGs and urged banks to extend more credit to support income-generating activities.

Bhatti noted that Telangana’s business-friendly polices are drawing more investments, boosting industries and creating jobs.