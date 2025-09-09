Telangana Congress chalks out strategy for local body, Jubilee Hills polls

HYDERABAD: The extended executive committee meeting of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) held at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday discussed welfare schemes and other initiatives of the Congress government, strengthening organisational structure, poll strategies for ensuing Jubilee Hills and local body elections, providing 42% reservations for BCs, and countering opposition BJP and BRS.

With local body elections fast approaching, TPCC leaders called for strengthening booth-level networks, completing the formation of DCC and village-level committees, and bringing back former members who had left the party. It was also decided to expedite the appointment of village-level Congress presidents and improve coordination among block-level workers to ensure organisational readiness.

The extended executive committee meeting was attended by AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Samvidhan Bachao Programme Committee chairman P Vinay Kumar, several other MLAs, MLCs, corporation chairpersons and TPCC office-bearers.

Addressing the meeting, TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud noted that the Congress government had set a new benchmark in welfare governance, with schemes like free bus travel for women, subsidised rice and transparent caste census under the leadership of CM A Revanth Reddy.

He asserted that the state has become a “role model for the country,” and party functionaries must actively disseminate the government’s work among the people.

Goud accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of “vote chori” in previous elections and claimed that Rahul Gandhi’s vision was driving the party’s inclusive policies.

Meenakshi Natarajan said that the party would shift complete focus on the Jubilee Hills byelection in the next month. She announced plans to decentralise future executive meetings to the district level. She said that the village and mandal level committee appointments will be completed within a week.