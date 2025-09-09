Telangana High Court sets aside group-1 results, orders re-evaluation of answer scripts

HYDERABAD: In a major setback to candidates who qualified for the Group-1 Main Examinations, Justice N Rajeshwar Rao of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday set aside the final mark list dated March 10, 2025, and the General Ranking List dated March 30, 2025.

The Court directed the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) to re-evaluate all answer scripts of the Group-1 Main Examinations by applying the moderation method as laid down by the Supreme Court in the Sanjay Singh & Another vs. State of UP Public Service Commission case. The re-evaluation must be carried out manually, and fresh results should be announced accordingly. Based on the revised results, the TGPSC was asked to proceed with the recruitment process to fill up the 563 notified posts.

Significantly, the Court also observed that if re-evaluation is not carried out as directed, it would be inclined to cancel the Group-1 Main Examinations altogether. In such a scenario, the TGPSC would be required to re-conduct the Main Examinations under Notification No. 2/2024 dated February 19, 2024, for all candidates who had cleared the Group-1 Preliminary Examination. The entire exercise is to be completed within eight months from the date of receipt of the order.

With these directions, Justice Rajeshwar Rao disposed of a batch of 12 writ petitions challenging the conduct of the Group-1 Main Examinations and the publication of results.