Telangana Rising: From slogan to statewide reality

For a long time, the phrase “Telangana Rising” was dismissed as a slogan. Today, it is no longer rhetoric but a policy project backed by exports, investments, and welfare that reduces the cost of working. The challenge before the state is clear: can growth be spread across all districts, turned into jobs in multiple sectors, and made inclusive for women and young workers? The next 18 months will decide if Telangana consolidates a true “rising state” story.

The numbers tell their own story. The IT/ITeS sector remains the most visible pillar, with exports touching about Rs 2.7 lakh crore in FY 2024–25. This year it is Expected to cross Rs 3 lakh crore. Nearly 9.5 lakh professionals employed. Hiring momentum here has defied national slowdowns, feeding demand for college graduates, engineers, and roles in global capability centres. Vocational programmes are now being aligned to feed this demand in districts, ensuring opportunities do not remain city-centric.

Life sciences has become a second engine. Since late 2023, Telangana has drawn over Rs 54,000 crore in new pharma, med-tech, and vaccine investments, promising nearly two lakh jobs. Genome Valley is no longer just a showcase; the bigger task now is to translate these projects into district-level vendor networks and small-town employment. With international firms already betting on the state, Telangana is positioning itself as one of Asia’s emerging life-sciences hubs.

Aerospace and defence are also moving up the ladder. Global majors are expanding into Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul ( MRO) and avionics, signalling a shift from basic assembly to high-skill maintenance work. Such industries provide steady, higher-wage jobs for technicians — precisely the kind of outcomes that focused skilling programmes in engineering and polytechnic colleges are supposed to deliver.