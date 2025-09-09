TGSRTC to ferry corneas free of cost

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has announced its support for eye donation by offering free transportation of corneas in its buses across the state.

As part of the initiative, TGSRTC signed an agreement with Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital under “Network to Sight”. The MoU was formally exchanged on Monday at the hospital campus in Mehdipatnam, with TGSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar and Hospital Superintendent Dr Modini.

Under this agreement, corneas collected from donors at government hospitals across Telangana will be preserved in ice boxes and handed over to TGSRTC logistics centres by medical staff.

RTC drivers will then transport them free of cost to Hyderabad. Upon arrival, the corneas will be received by Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital staff and stored in the eye bank for transplantation.

Speaking on the occasion, TGSRTC MD Sajjanar said, “While more than three lakh people in India await corneal transplants every year, only about 18,000 transplants actually take place. I appeal to everyone to come forward and pledge eye donation.”